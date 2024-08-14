Deuce Vaughn enters make or break season
After a series of setbacks, Deuce Vaughn finds himself at a critical juncture for his time with the Cowboys. The second-year running back has missed practice time and sat out the Cowboys’ first preseason game, leaving him with just two opportunities left to prove his worth before the regular season kicks off.
Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle are set to secure the top two running back positions. However, the competition for the third spot will be fierce. Not only will Malik Davis, Deuce Vaughn, and Royce Freeman (who has also missed time due to injuries) battle for it, but they may also face competition from running backs currently on other rosters.
During training camp, wide receiver Kavontae Turpin and fullback Hunter Luepke have both been given a significant amount of carries as well. Given their expected roles in the rushing attack, the Cowboys might decide not to roster a third running back altogether.
There is no denying that Vaughn is talented. He showed some incredible flashes during the preseason last year.
Vaughn has to seize the moment in Dallas' final two preseason games. His performance will determine whether he secures a roster spot or faces being cut. But it’s not just about rushing yards; Vaughn needs to show he can be a viable receiver and have the ability to contribute to special teams as a returner.
For Deuce Vaughn's time as a Dallas Cowboy, it truly is now or never.
