Deuce Vaughn's PFF Grade in preseason finale was top 5 among NFL RBs
In what was likely the most important game of Deuce Vaughn's career as a member of the Dallas Cowboys, he did not disappoint. Vaughn was still fighting for a spot on the roster, but after yesterday's game, he likely sealed his place.
Vaughn had nine carries for 53 yards and a kick return for 23 yards.
His outstanding performance earned him an 80.8 offensive grade and an 84.9 run grade, both of which were tied for the fourth-highest among running backs in the final week of the NFL preseason, according to Brandon Loree.
If Vaughn makes the 53-man roster, he will still be behind Ezekiel Elliott and Rico Dowdle in touches, but the team plans to use a running back-by-committee approach and will still be in the rotation.
If Vaughn can make the most of his touches early, he could provide the Cowboys with a much-needed weapon in their stagnant run game.
Dallas will kick off its 2024 campaign on Sunday, September 8, on the road against the Cleveland Browns. Tom Brady will be making his broadcasting debut for the game on FOX.
