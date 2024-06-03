Deuce Vaughn getting reps at new position during Cowboys' offseason workouts
Deuce Vaughn hopes to get more involved in the Dallas Cowboys offense this season, and the team could add a new wrinkle to its offense to do just that.
During the second week of team OTAs, the Cowboys were giving reps to Vaughn at a new position.
When Vaughn spoke to the media last week, he revealed he was getting reps at wide receiver, which he is familiar with.
"It was one of those things that we had kind of talked about at the end of the season last year," Vaughn said, according to the team's official website.
"Talking with [offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer] just a little bit about getting with the slot… Just learning a little bit more about it. Because it's one of the things I did in college and love to do. Just adds another value."
Vaughn has also been getting reps behind KaVonte Turpin as a return specialist.
During his time at Kansas State, Vaughn rushed for 3,604 yards and 34 touchdowns, while adding 116 receptions for 1,280 yards, and nine touchdowns. He also averaged 20.7 yards per return.
Vaughn was a standout star during his first preseason in Dallas, but saw limited work during the regular season. In 2024, all of that could change.