Did Chido Consider COVID Opt-Out? 'No - Contract Year, Baby!'

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Chidobe Awuzie, in a funny and frank Sunday morning interview after the Dallas Cowboys' stay-at-home working here inside The Star, addressed three major issues. 

Issue 1: Given the COVID-19 concerns, did the cornerback consider skipping the season taking the NFL's opt-out?

"No, no,'' he said with a laugh. "Contract year, baby!''

Issue 2: It is indeed a contract year for Awuzie, and he has heard the whispers about what some think is a season of change for him. Head coach Mike McCarthy has suggested that Awuzie might be helpful as a safety. But Chido said that issue has not been broached with him.

"I'm playing with the 1s,'' he noted of his first-team status.

Issue 3: The Cowboys are trying to keep a media lid on the details of their practices - formations, of course - but also personnel groups.

So we are left offering "opinions'' on what "might be'' happening. Like Chido and fellow cornerbacks Anthony Brown (like Awuzie, with the first team) each recording Sunday interceptions, that sort of thing.

Or DeMarcus Lawrence switching ends and lining up as a stand-up end, that sort of thing.

The Tank news is significant because of the big Cowboys picture under new head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Nolan.

“It's about the pre-(snap) disguised looks,'' Awuzie said. "Last year, everybody knew what we were running - not that that was bad; we had great players ... Now, we’re trying to be a little more multiple.''

