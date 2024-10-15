Did the Dallas Cowboys already miss the opportunity to hire a franchise-saving coach?
The 2024 Dallas Cowboys season has turned into a car crash that fans can't seem to turn away from. On Sunday, the team was decimated and flat-out embarrassed by the Detroit Lions 47-9. Many believe the performance is the beginning of the end for head coach Mike McCarthy.
Yes, the Super Bowl-winning coach who has gone 12-5 in his last three seasons may actually get the pink slip. But what if the franchise already missed the opportunity to make the hire that would have saved this franchise?
Sure, you can laugh at Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh's personality. But the Chargers head coach demands and gets results. In four years with the San Francisco 49ers, Harbaugh posted a 44-19 overall record, never finishing with a losing record.
MORE: Outlook for Cowboys post bye week will become increasingly challenging
Harbaugh and Cowboys owner Jerry Jones may have been the best duo since Kane and Undertaker terrorized the WWE. However, fans will have to keep that dream kept locked away and tell themselves that Bill Belichick can't wait to be micromanaged.
Jerry Jones offers delusional reason for Ezekiel Elliott's diminished snap count
CeeDee Lamb explains sideline exchange with Dak Prescott
Primetime Dak: Cowboys QB ranks with the best ever in primetime games
Mike McCarthy praises the secret weapon behind Cooper Beebe's early success
Meet Victoria Kalina: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader