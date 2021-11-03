‘Different Dak’: Prescott Still on Cowboys New Injury Report

FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got to experience a different side of the NFL game on Sunday night as he sat out with a strained calf.

And Kellen Moore got to experience a different side of Dak.

“He’s obviously still a leader on the sideline,” Moore said, reflecting on Prescott watching his backup Cooper Rush lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes as Dallas improved to 6-1 with a 20-16 win at Minnesota. “I enjoyed it because he’s able to view things from a different lens and have those conversations with me.”

The offensive coordinator Moore figures to enjoy this week even more, with coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday here at The Star reiterating the organization’s good news, and hopeful good plan, as Dallas preps for Sunday’s visit from the 4-4 Broncos.

McCarthy said Dak would be limited if Wednesday was a normal practice, but as it is a shortened version, he (and the rest of the player) will be asked to do less ... and therefore, the QB will do everything. After the workout, however, comes the official injury report, and for what it's worth, Dak is still listed as "limited'' along with Amari Cooper (hamstring) and CeeDee Lamb (ankle) were all limited today. Trevon Diggs (ankle) was full. Tyron Smith (ankle) did not work.

McCarthy’s position is that Prescott will be a “full go” on Thursday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, said the QB is “on go” for Sunday.

Dallas has some other injury concerns, as detailed Wednesday by McCarthy. They are led by left tackle Tyron Smith and his ankle, bad enough that the team is likely to sit Tyron out this week vs. the Broncos. (See full story here.)

But Prescott is the pivotal story and as an MVP candidate, the pivotal guy. He donned a headset during the game last week, Moore saying Prescott was “awesome” in that new role.

But this week? Dak Prescott will don his helmet, will the intention of being awesome in his customary role.

