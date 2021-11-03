Skip to main content
    • November 3, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    ‘Different Dak’: Prescott ‘Awesome’ in ‘New’ Job; Cowboys Injury Update

    Kellen Moore got to experience a different side of Dak.
    Author:

    FRISCO - Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott got to experience a different side of the NFL game on Sunday night as he sat out with a strained calf.

    And Kellen Moore got to experience a different side of Dak.

    “He’s obviously still a leader on the sideline,” Moore said, reflecting on Prescott watching his backup Cooper Rush lead a game-winning drive in the final minutes as Dallas improved to 6-1 with a 20-16 win at Minnesota. “I enjoyed it because he’s able to view things from a different lens and have those conversations with me.”

    The offensive coordinator Moore figures to enjoy this week even more, with coach Mike McCarthy on Wednesday here at The Star reiterating the organization’s good news, and hopeful good plan, as Dallas preps for Sunday’s visit from the 4-4 Broncos.

    No image description

    dak kellen blue
    Play

    ‘Different Dak’ ‘Awesome’ in ‘New’ Cowboys Job

    Kellen Moore got to experience a different side of Dak.

    54 seconds ago
    mccarthy tyron
    Play

    Cowboys Reveal Plan: Injured Tyron Smith Sitting vs. Broncos?

    1 hour ago
    NFL-Aaron-Rodgers-Green-Bay-Packers-Dak-Prescott-Dallas-Cowboys
    Play

    Packers QB Rodgers OUT with COVID

    Updated by the minute, our Dallas Cowboys 2021 NFL Free Agency and Trade Tracker: News and views on the roster-building effort

    1 hour ago

    McCarthy said Dak would be limited if Wednesday was a normal practice, but as it is a shortened version, he (and the rest of the player) will be asked to do less ... and therefore, the QB will do everything.

    McCarthy’s position is that Prescott will be a “full go” on Thursday. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, meanwhile, said the QB is “on go” for Sunday.

    Dallas has some other injury concerns, as detailed Wednesday by McCarthy. They are led by left tackle Tyron Smith and his ankle, bad enough that the team is likely to sit Tyron out this week vs. the Broncos. (See full story here.)

    But Prescott is the pivotal story and as an MVP candidate, the pivotal guy. He donned a headset during the game last week, Moore saying Prescott was “awesome” in that new role.

    But this week? Dak Prescott will don his helmet, will the intention of being awesome in his customary role.

    Follow FishSports on Twitter

    Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

    Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!

    dak kellen blue
    News

    ‘Different Dak’ ‘Awesome’ in ‘New’ Cowboys Job

    54 seconds ago
    mccarthy tyron
    News

    Cowboys Reveal Plan: Injured Tyron Smith Sitting vs. Broncos?

    1 hour ago
    NFL-Aaron-Rodgers-Green-Bay-Packers-Dak-Prescott-Dallas-Cowboys
    News

    Packers QB Rodgers OUT with COVID

    1 hour ago
    Cowboys - La'el
    News

    Cowboys Rumor: Plan to Cut La’el?

    3 hours ago
    0AC28740-CDD9-4DA5-A4D0-D6612D85204C
    News

    LISTEN: Cowboys Cut Anae, Hope for Tank

    22 hours ago
    sas cow spears
    News

    Wait, Stephen A. Smith Now Loves 6-1 Cowboys?

    22 hours ago
    Melvin-Ingram_s-true-feelings-on-trade-as-deadline-approaches
    News

    Cowboys Watch as Melvin Ingram Traded

    Nov 2, 2021
    jerry jones phone
    News

    Jerry Jones Reveals Trade Deadline Thoughts

    Nov 2, 2021