Division rival lays into Cowboys amid beef with former All-Pro
The Dallas Cowboys seem to live rent free in the heads of many of their rivals.
That was evident when Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants was asked about Dallas during Super Bowl week media availability.
MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys player now in Super Bowl discusses team culture difference
Zach Gelb brought up a social media argument that took place between Thibodeaux and former Cowboy Dez Bryant. His response was short, and included some language that’s not safe for work.
Thibodeaux claimed he had love for Dez, and added that the argument was just a product of his joy of roasting people. Still, he said the beef won’t be over since Bryant still represents the Cowboys.
”As long as he represents the Cowboys, the beef will never be over.”
The whole argument started over Madden ratings, with Bryant destroying Thibodeaux for having a 77.
Bryant secured a win there, making Thibodeaux 0-6 in his career against Dallas and 0-1 vs. Dez.
No wonder he has so much animosity for America’s Team.
