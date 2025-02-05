Cowboys Country

Division rival lays into Cowboys amid beef with former All-Pro

Kayvon Thibodeaux has no love for Dez Bryant or the Cowboys.

Randy Gurzi

New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux
New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux / John Jones-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys seem to live rent free in the heads of many of their rivals.

That was evident when Kayvon Thibodeaux of the New York Giants was asked about Dallas during Super Bowl week media availability.

MORE: Former Dallas Cowboys player now in Super Bowl discusses team culture difference

Zach Gelb brought up a social media argument that took place between Thibodeaux and former Cowboy Dez Bryant. His response was short, and included some language that’s not safe for work.

Thibodeaux claimed he had love for Dez, and added that the argument was just a product of his joy of roasting people. Still, he said the beef won’t be over since Bryant still represents the Cowboys.

”As long as he represents the Cowboys, the beef will never be over.”

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant / Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The whole argument started over Madden ratings, with Bryant destroying Thibodeaux for having a 77.

Bryant secured a win there, making Thibodeaux 0-6 in his career against Dallas and 0-1 vs. Dez.

No wonder he has so much animosity for America’s Team.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

3 Cowboys who could be salary cap casualties in 2025 offseason

Cowboys pick dynamic, fast-rising receiver in new ESPN NFL mock draft

Proposed Cowboys 'Luka Doncic-like' trade will give fans nightmares

Micah Parsons predicts Super Bowl LIX winner

Myles Garrett once made a video plea to play for Dallas Cowboys

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News