Do Cowboys issues stem from Jerry Jones' love of misery?
Last Sunday was Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' 82nd birthday. However, his team didn't get the memo, as they were blasted at home by the Detroit Lions. Of course, the internet ran wild as Jones' torment was on full display for the world to see.
Come to think of it, Jones' pain has been the focal point of this franchise for the last 25 years.
Yes, most of it is his own doing, which leads me to a wild theory: Does Jones enjoy the punishment more than he enjoys the success?
RELATED: Cowboys aren't alone in misery with rivals labeled 'least prepared NFL team'
Legendary radio host Dan Patrick put me onto this theory. Patrick shared a discussion he had with Dan Orlovsky about how Jones would rather be in the spotlight than have another Super Bowl ring. When you first hear something like this, it sounds crazy, but if you let it settle for a second, is it crazy?
The team continues to be a disappointment, yet revenue continues to climb. A Super Bowl victory is always the end goal for the players. But for a guy who likes the bottom line, the franchise's misery sells. Jerry could be a glutton for punishment.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys 4-Round Mock Draft: Dallas makes surprise pick in opening round
Potential coaching candidate will have Cowboys fans begging to keep Mike McCarthy
NFL Power Rankings, Week 7: Dallas Cowboys get embarrassed again
Troubling times ahead: Cowboys final record prediction