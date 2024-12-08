Do the Dallas Cowboys play today? NFL schedule for Week 14 vs Bengals
Week 14 of the 2024-25 NFL season kicks into full swing on Sunday with a loaded slate of afternoon games. A total of 11 games will be played throughout the day.
This afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers look to avenge a loss to the division-rival Cleveland Browns, the Buffalo Bills take aim at the Los Angeles Rams, the Carolina Panthers attempt to upset the Philadelphia Eagles on the road, and much more.
The action wraps up in primetime when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Los Angeles Chargers in a good old-fashioned AFC West throwdown.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys vs. Bengals Week 14 injury report: Trevon Diggs uncertain
But when do the Dallas Cowboys play?
Unfortunately for Cowboys fans, the wait for the team's Week 14 clash with the Cincinnati Bengals is still approximately 24 hours away with the two teams set to face off in primetime on Monday Night Football.
Everything you need to know to tune in to the Week 14 finale can be seen below.
Cowboys vs. Bengals, NFL Week 14: TV & Viewing Info
Date: Monday, December 8, 2024
Start Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Arlington, Texas
Venue: AT&T Stadium
TV Info: ESPN/ABC
Betting Odds: Bengals -5.5 | O/U: 49.5 (odds via ESPN BET)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
So, for today, just sit back, relax, and enjoy the show. And hope that tomorrow night doesn't end in more Monday blues.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Cowboys vs. Bengals: 3 keys to victory for NFL Week 14 MNF
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
Where would the Cowboys pick in the NFL Draft after Week 13?