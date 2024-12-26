Does CeeDee Lamb's season-ending injury help Cowboys in long run?
The Dallas Cowboys have frequently made media headlines this season, but not necessarily for their on-field performance. Instead, the spotlight has often been on the extensive injuries the team has faced.
Key players, including star cornerbacks Trevon Diggs and DaRon Bland, Pro Bowl edge rushers Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, and key offensive figures Dak Prescott and Zack Martin, have all been sidelined at various points or have had season-ending injuries.
Today, the Cowboys are once again in the news, this time for the decision to shut down wide receiver CeeDee Lamb for the rest of the season due to a lingering shoulder injury.
The Nnews comes shortly after the Cowboys' second leading receiver Jalen Tolbert revealed a gruesome finger injury which could leave the Cowboys very slim at wide receiver in Week 17.
While Lamb's injury may seem concerning, fans should rest assured that he is expected to make a full recovery and will not miss any time in the 2025 season. Additionally, his absence will provide an opportunity for other players to step up and contribute to the Cowboys' offense.
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has heavily relied on CeeDee Lamb over the past two seasons. Whether the offense performed well often depended on Lamb's success in the game.
With Lamb now sidelined, the Cowboys will need to adopt a more well-rounded approach to achieve offensive success.
This situation will necessitate creative play-calling, which should prove beneficial as the Cowboys aim to avoid being a one-trick pony in their 2025 campaign—a crucial factor for postseason success.
Lamb's injury also presents an opportunity for the Cowboys to evaluate other wide receivers, such as Jalen Tolbert, Ryan Flournoy, Jalen Brooks, and Jonathan Mingo.
Each player has shown glimpses of starting potential. It’s important for both the team and players to maximize the remaining two games. Approaching the games with a preseason mindset could be advantageous.
Outside of Tolbert, the wide receivers will be fighting for their roster spots next season. Strong performances from the receivers, not just Tolbert, can help the Cowboys identify their needs heading into free agency and the draft.
