Does Kenny Pickett have the juice to take down resurging Cowboys D?
The Dallas Cowboys have a chance to play spoiler against an NFC East foe, the Philadelphia Eagles, in Week 17 of the 2024-25 NFL season.
A loss by the Eagles would take them out of contention for the number one overall seed in the NFC playoff picture.
For the Eagles, chances of grabbing that one seed continue to look slim, as quarterback Jalen Hurts left their loss to the Washington Commanders last week due to a concussion scare.
MORE: Cowboys vs. Eagles, NFL Week 17: betting odds & preview
Hurts' availability for the game on Sunday is up in the air, which means Kenny Pickett may be under center against the Cowboys.
Even in the loss, Pickett did a great job in trying to fill the void of Hurts' absence. Pickett finished the game with 143 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. The Cowboys are currently giving up 233 yards per game through the air.
However, this defense has looked a lot better in recent weeks as players return from injury.
The Eagles have already secured a playoff spot, so the idea that Hurts should rest isn't that far-fetched. Pickett has starting experience, as the third-year quarterback started 24 games for the Pittsburgh Steelers, going 24-10 in that span.
Does Pickett have enough magic up his sleeve to help the Eagles avoid their second straight divisional loss? Only time will tell.
