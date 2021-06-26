Dolphins CB Xavien Howard: Should Dallas Cowboys Try a Trade?

An NFL survey takes the idea to us, CowboysSI.com in Dallas, where we offer these thoughts on any Cowboys connection to a Xavien Howard trade idea.

The 2021 Miami Dolphins have a problem with Xavien Howard, the standout cornerback who failed to show up for the mandatory June minicamp, with head coach Brian Flores confirming the suspicion the absence was related to Howard's displeasure with his contract situation.

Our Alain Poupart writes, “Howard put himself in position to incur as much as $93,000 in fines for skipping minicamp and he will be fined for every day of training camp if he fails to report.”

Poupart adds that "this is clearly a volatile situation,'' and he goes around the NFL to examine the trade market for Howard. (That full story is here.)

The survey takes him to us, CowboysSI.com in Dallas, where we offer these thoughts on any Cowboys connection to a Howard trade idea:

"The Dallas Cowboys have convinced themselves — right or wrong — that with young Trevon Diggs at one corner, and with competition featuring Anthony Brown and rookies Kelvin Joseph and Nahshon Wright at the other, they don’t have to spend any more here. If they get to Oxnard training camp and discover they are wrong, maybe new defensive coordinator Dan Quinn will call his buddy Richard Sherman. But it is telling that that phone call hasn’t happened yet at this time."

Poupart makes the point that the Minkah Fitzpatrick trade of 2019 proves "without a doubt that (Dolphins bosses) Chris Grier and Flores aren't afraid of moving a high-profile player if they feel the time has come to move on, so that makes a trade absolutely a potential outcome to this impasse.'' The link details Howard-to-everywhere else ... as we think Dallas is set on exploring and building on what it has on the roster.

