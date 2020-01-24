CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Chicago Tribune Plan: Bears Should Sign Cowboys QB As Trubisky Backup

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The reader keeps digging deeper into the Chicago Tribune article analyzing the Chicago Bears' need for a backup QB to Mitch Trubisky, half-hoping that the Tribune will dig itself out of a hole crated by a headline that reads, "Who will the Bears sign as Trubisky’s backup? Breaking down the quarterback market'' - and then suggesting Dak Prescott as a possibility.

But the Tribune hole just keeps getting deeper.

XX

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak?

Dallas Cowboys 2020 NFL Draft Needs by Position: Does Dallas Already Employ a Sleeper QB Behind Dak Prescott?

Matthew Postins

by

Keetonpenthouse

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Meets Coach McCarthy: What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Cowboys Ezekiel Elliott Had A Brief Meeting With Coach Mike McCarthy: Here's What 'Didn't Need To Be Said'

Mike Fisher

by

DatmanKJ

'The Unifier': Cowboys Boss Will McClay Explains, 'Our Scouting Process Is Inclusive'

'The Unifier': Dallas Cowboys Boss Will McClay Explains, 'Our Scouting Process Is Inclusive' ... And We Explain What McClay Means to The Cowboys

Mike Fisher

Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Docked in Miami and Down To Party

Super Bowl Boat: Jerry Jones’ $250M Cowboys Yacht Reportedly Docked in Miami and Down To Party

Mike Fisher

by

Dillon88

Cowboys '60th Birthday' To Be Celebrated by Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

It's The Dallas Cowboys '60th Birthday' And To Celebrate, There Is a Jan. 28 Fans Event With New Partner Main Event

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Must Be Careful to Not Make Marinelli 'The Fall Guy' For Defense and Draft Failures

Are the Cowboys Making Rod Marinelli ‘The Fall Guy’ For Their Defense and Draft Failures? Beware. It's A Trap

Mike Fisher

Amari Cooper Seeks Info On New Cowboys Coach - from Odell Beckham Jr.

While Pro Bowler Amari Cooper Waits on New Contract, He Seeks Advice On New Cowboys Coach Adam Henry - Advice from Odell Beckham Jr.

Mike Fisher

From Aikman To Dak, 'QBs Are Expensive,' Says Cowboys Jerry; Is He Ready To Pay?

The Joneses Are Calling Their Desire to Re-Sign Dak Prescott 'Urgent.' From Troy To Dak, 'QBs Are Expensive,' Says Cowboys Boss Jerry, And It Seems He's Willing To Pay

Mike Fisher

by

DumbDavid

Cowboys Contracts: Does Dak's Future Start With Franchise Tag and End at $40 Million APY?

Cowboys Contracts: Does Dak Prescott's Future Start With Franchise Tag and End at $40 Million APY?

Mike Fisher

Colombo Jumps to Giants; Is Jason Witten Next in Cowboys Escape to New York?

Marc Colombo Is Joining Jason Garrett to Take an Assistant Coaching Job With the Giants; Is Jason Witten Next in this Cowboys Escape to New York?

Mike Fisher