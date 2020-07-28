FRISCO - Six Dallas Cowboys players are going to end up among the top "NFL 100'' players of 2020, according to their peers.

The NFL Network is counting down the current players voted as the league's best, determined by the players themselves. In a league comprised of nearly 1,700 athletes, a top 100 selection is quite the honor.

Last season, a league-high eight Cowboys graced the list. This season, Dallas is tied for second-most with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. The New Orleans Saints and the Baltimore Ravens paced the league with seven selections.

Two Cowboys selections were announced in the No. 100-71 group on Sunday (No. 88 Jaylon Smith and No. 76 Tyron Smith). Three more Cowboys graced the No. 70 to No. 41 list on Monday.

So, who from 'America's Team' is making the elite list?

No. 46 Dak Prescott

His peers have spoken and Prescott made the cut as one of the 50 best NFL players. After he was not included in last year's list, Prescott soared to No. 46 for 2020's list. It's no surprise to see Dallas' quarterback jump after his career-best numbers from 2019 (4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns).

As always, Prescott's ranking turned into a debate... 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garappolo edged Prescott with a No. 43 ranking. Prescott threw for more than 1,000 yards than Garappolo in 2019, which only fueled the Twitter trolls.

And then of course, Skip Bayless decided that Prescott earned his ranking because other players feel bad for him.

No. 49 Amari Cooper

The four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver signed a five-year, $100 million deal this past offseason and his peers consider him a top-50 player in the league... winning!

Cooper experienced relative ups and downs in 2019 but still started all 16 games. He also still had his best season as a Cowboy as he piled up 79 receptions for a career-high 1,189 yards and a career-high eight touchdowns.

In 2020, he figures to be at the top of a Dallas depth chart that could feature the finest trio of wide receivers in the NFL, with Michael Gallup and rookie CeeDee Lamb joining him on the field as weapons for Prescott.

No. 55 Zack Martin

I expected Martin to earn a higher nod.

As a six-time Pro Bowler, Martin is already tied for second-most at the position within the Cowboys franchise. The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Notre Dame product has allowed only eight sacks in his entire career, per Pro Football Focus. In 2019 Martin committed two penalties, both in the first week of the season. He looks to continue his domination into 2020 and beyond.

No. 78 Linebacker Jaylon Smith

Fresh off his first Pro Bowl, the accolades continue for the former Notre Dame selection. 2019 was Smith's best season yet, recording career-highs in tackles (142), solo tackles (83), interceptions (1) and passes defended (9).

Maybe more importantly (considering his ACL tear in 2016), Smith proved his durability, starting all 16 games for the second year in a row.

No. 88. Offensive Tackle Tyron Smith

Left tackle Tyron Smith is one of the best in the game and a major asset to protecting quarterback Dak Prescott’s blind side. The seven time Pro Bowler and two time All Pro was drafted No. 9 overall by the Cowboys in the 2011 draft.

The former USC Trojan was the first Dallas offensive lineman selected in the first round under Jerry Jones’ leadership. He lived up to the hype and Jones continued to draft first-round linemen. The Cowboys developed into one of the most talented offensive lines in the NFL, a badge they hope to wear again in 2020.

Entering his 10th season in the league, Smith is a definite Cowboys fan favorite … And, in terms of his legendary status, will be for decades to come.

(Check back for updates throughout the week)

The No. 40 through No. 11 will be released on Tuesday. The top 10 will be revealed on Wednesday night.