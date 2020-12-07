Dying Dream: No Urban Meyer To Texas?

The University of Texas has underperformed in a myriad of ways under current head coach Tom Herman, leading to his job being called into question in recent weeks, and three-time national champion former head coach Urban Meyer taking his place.

Now, according to a report from plugged-in Chip Brown, that pursuit is now over.

Meyer, who retired from the head coaching position at Ohio State following the 2018 season, cited his health as a reason for leaving the program, marking the second time he has left a program due to those concerns.

Meyer also left the University of Florida after his team's 2009 SEC Championship loss to Nick Saban's Alabama Crimson Tide.

"I have ignored my health for years, but recent developments have forced me to re-evaluate my priorities of faith and family," Meyer said in 2009. "I'm proud to be a part of the Gainesville community and the Gator Nation and I plan to remain in Gainesville and involved with the University of Florida.

There were multiple health issues plaguing Meyer throughout his head coaching tenure, including a reflux disease that caused frequent chest pain. The main issue for the now 56-year-old, however, was actually revealed to be a benign arachnoid cyst in the tissue of his brain, which resulted in stress-related headaches, among other symptoms.

Arachnoid cysts can also cause various symptoms including nausea, and seizures.

Once again, according to the reports, it seems that health is playing a key role in Meyer's decision not to return to the head coaching ranks.

"There was an opportunity here too good not to pursue with Urban (Meyer)," Brown was told by his source inside the university. "If he's a definite no, we just need to step back and assess."

There were other factors at play here as well, including a $25 million buyout for current head coach Tom Herman's contract, the timeline of selecting a new candidate, and the willingness of donors to help land a different head coach who does not have the pedigree and program changing momentum behind them that Meyer commands.

Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte does have some options in front of him, and will, according to Brown, evaluate Herman's performance at the end of the season, to decide the team's next steps.

Without Meyer or a coach of his stature as a guarantee to take over and galvanize the program, however, it seems unlikely that Texas will part ways with Herman, and will continue to keep him in charge until at least the end of the 2021 season.