Cowboys at Eagles BREAKING: Dallas Roster Moves Mean New-Look Secondary

The Cowboys, missing four defensive backs who usually play key roles on game day, are planning the last-minute arrival of help.

The Dallas Cowboys, missing four defensive backs who usually play key roles on game day, are planning the last-minute arrival to Philadelphia for tonight’s 7:15 CT game of the rotational safety Donovan Wilson, who has been ill but who does not have COVID.

But more DBs are on the trip for the 11-5 NFL playoffs-bound Cowboys and more roster moves that impact the secondary are coming.

The group that will be absent against the Eagles includes a trio of starters: Pro Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs, fellow corner starter Anthony Brown and safety and leading tackler Jayron Kearse. (Other headliners missing include Micah Parsons and Tyron Smith.) Additionally, the safety and core special-teamer Darian Thompson has just tested positive for COVID and is being moved not up to the roster as he usually does, but rather on to the practice squad / COVID reserve list.

Expected call-ups from the Dallas practice squad include safety Tyler Coyle and cornerback Kyron Brown. And expected to be featured in the secondary spotlight tonight is second-round rookie Kelvin Joseph.

“I think,” said Cowboys COO Stephen Jones of Joseph, “he’s ready to get out there and show people he deserves to be a starter.”

Jones isn’t just talking about the rookie second-rounder playing a front-line role in tonight’s regular-season finale and “pre-playoff game”; that’s obvious.

No, this is about Joseph, hampered by injury for most of the year but now coming on strong, grabbing this chance, and maybe being so good that he never lets go.

Said defensive coordinator Dan Quinn: “I thought the work that he's put in allowed himself to say 'When the moment comes, I'll be ready.'”

Tonight? A lot of new guys are about to have to be ready.


