Eagles head coach updates Jalen Hurts' status for Cowboys game
The Dallas Cowboys will be facing off against the NFC East rival Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17 of the 2024-25 NFL season without their top offensive weapon, CeeDee Lamb.
Dallas announced Lamb will be shut down for the remainder of the season with a lingering shoulder injury that he has battled through all season.
The Cowboys won't be the only short-handed team on offense, however.
MORE: Does Kenny Pickett have the juice to take down resurgent Cowboys defense?
Throughout the week, Eagles star quarterback Jalen Hurts has been held out of practice after suffering a concussion in the team's loss to the Washington Commanders in Week 16.
Hurts remains in concussion protocol and Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni revealed the signal-caller is unlikely to play on Sunday afternoon.
It’s going to be tough for him to make it this week," Sirianni told the media on Friday.
Without Hurts under center, Philadelphia will turn to backup Kenny Pickett.
The Cowboys and Eagles are set to kickoff at 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX. The game will be called by Joe Davis and Greg Olsen, with Pam Oliver reporting from the sideline.
