Early betting odds released ahead of Cowboys' Week 8 matchup vs 49ers
The rivalry between the Dallas Cowboys and the San Francisco 49ers will once again be renewed in Week 8 when the Cowboys travel to Santa Clara.
San Francisco currently holds a slight edge in the all-time series against Dallas, leading 20-19-1. Moreover, the 49ers have been dominant in recent matchups, winning the last three games, including two crucial postseason victories.
According to early odds from FDSportsbook, the Cowboys are currently 7-point underdogs for the matchup.
Dallas, following a 47-9 defeat at home against the Detroit Lions, is currently on its bye week with a record of 3-3.
Meanwhile, the 49ers, also at 3-3, are coming off some extended time off following a 36-24 Week 7 Thursday Night victory over their NFC West rival, the Seattle Seahawks and will host the Kansas City Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch.
Both teams have been affected by injuries this season. Dallas is hoping to bring back key defenders like linebacker Micah Parsons and cornerback DaRon Bland. Meanwhile, San Francisco eagerly awaits the return of All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.
The two teams faced off last October during Week 5, where the 49ers dominated the Cowboys with a score of 42-10 in primetime, improving their record to 5-0.
Prior to the 2023 season, the two teams met in the divisional round in 2022, where the 49ers defeated the Cowboys 19-12. They also faced each other during the 2021 wild card round, where San Francisco eliminated Dallas on its home turf with a score of 23-17.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.
