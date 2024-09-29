5 edge rushers the Cowboys need to consider targeting
The Dallas Cowboys find themselves in a tough situation following their win against the New York Giants.
While a victory is usually a positive, losing two Pro Bowlers to injury—Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence—could prompt the team to hit the panic button.
It may be time for the Cowboys to explore trade options for an edge rusher to bolster their defense.
Here are five edge rushers the Cowboys should target.
MORE: Cowboys have become latest victims of MetLife Stadium turf
5. Kingsley Jonathan, Buffalo Bills
Kingsley Jonathan is currently on the Buffalo Bills practice squad, having shown promise during the preseason. He’s the kind of athlete who will continue to improve with more reps in the NFL.
Originally aspiring to play in the NBA, he shifted his focus to football and became a standout player for five years with the Syracuse Orange.
4. Deatrich Wise Jr., New England Patriots
Deatrich Wise Jr. is in a contract year and is taking up roughly $7 million in cap space. Any potential trade would require the two teams to agree on the right draft capital, as the Cowboys are unlikely to absorb his full salary.
Wise has spent his entire eight-year career with the Patriots, but given the team’s recent struggles, it wouldn't be surprising if he and the Patriots were open to parting ways.
3. Emmanuel Ogbah, Miami Dolphins
The Dolphins are still hopeful that Tyler Huntley can turn their season around. However, if they lose to the Titans this week, they may consider shifting their focus to 2025, leading to them trading some of their players on contract years.
Emmanuel Ogbah has a cap hit of around $3 million and has been an impact player throughout his nine-year career, accumulating a total of 43 sacks.
2. Azeez Ojulari, New York Giants
Azeez Ojulari is set to be a free agent in 2025, and with Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux taking the majority of snaps on the edge, the Giants could be looking to move him. The former Georgia standout had a strong rookie campaign with 8.5 sacks, but his production has dipped in subsequent seasons.
Ojulari would be the type of player who could impact the Cowboys right now, and he comes as a cheap option given his injury history and the fact that he is still on his rookie contract.
1. Jadeveon Clowney, Carolina Panthers
It seems that Jadeveon Clowney signed with the Carolina Panthers primarily for the money. With the Panthers' painful start to the season, they may be open to trading some of their veterans with trade value.
Given Clowney's current contract, the Cowboys are likely to consider a trade only if the Panthers are willing to absorb some of his salary.
