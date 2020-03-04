Educated-Guessing Cowboys TE Witten's Top 5 NFL Free-Agency Teams

FRISCO - Jason Witten has been fairly clear about two things: One, even as he turns 38, he wants to keep playing. And two, he wants to keep playing with his beloved Dallas Cowboys.

"I still feel like I have something to give," Witten said recently. "I want to play while I can. ... Of course I want it to be with the Dallas Cowboys, and I'll always be a Dallas Cowboy, but ...''

But he's also conceding that despite Cowboys owner Jerry Jones' desire to bring him back via a reduced role - likely a flip-flop of the 85-percent/35-percent of snaps given him vs. Blake Jarwin last season - he might have to play his 17th NFL season elsewhere.

"We'll see where that takes place,'' he said. "I understand that with all the changes, that I might have to go somewhere else."

So, as a free agent maybe getting ready to shop himself, where might Jason Witten's preferred destinations be?

1) The Dallas Cowboys - Obviously, in Witten's perfect world, he plays on in Dallas, where in 2019, after un-retiring, he experienced what he believes was a fine and productive season, with 63 receptions for 529 yards and four touchdowns.

But new coach Mike McCarthy obviously hasn't given this the green light. And so ...

2) The New England Patriots - Once the Tom Brady situation is settled? Tight end may be the Pats' biggest need this offseason. The departure of Rob Gronkowski left a gigantic hole that Matt LaCosse and Ryan Izzo don't seem likely to fill. In fact, Brady and the offense, seemingly realizing that, didn't much bother with the tight end in 2019, as the position was targeted just 53 times in 2019, the lowest number in the NFL.

The big bonus here, should New England find Witten as a attractive as w think he'd find it: Jason Witten wants to move into an NFL coaching job some day. Why not learn from the best in Bill Belichick?

Oh, and what did Belichick say about Witten before the two teams met last year?

"He does it all,'' Belichick said. "They use him really to do everything. I don't think there are any limitations. .. He run-blocks, he catches the ball over the middle, he catches the ball in the red area, third down, inside, outside, seams, man coverage, zone coverage, pass-protects. I mean, whatever they need him to do, he does it and does a good job of it."

If Belichick really believes all of that ... Hmmm.

3) The New Orleans Saints - We don't know that the Saints see a connection; Under contract there now are the very productive 33-year-old Jared Cook, an effective backup in Josh Hill, and two more young bodies. But we'll guess that Witten can envision a connection, playing for a coach in Sean Payton who knows him and can, like Belichick, mentor him toward coaching.

The regional connection is nice, too. Payton, the former Cowboys assistant, maintains family roots in DFW even as he's now a fixture in New Orleans. Family-man Witten could mimic some of that given the DFW-to-New Orleans geography.

4) The Tennessee Titans - Witten is a hero back in Tennessee, where he starred as a college player. Meanwhile, there is talk about the Titans moving on from Delanie Walker (as a cap casualty) because they're happy to give the job to Jonnu Smith.

Does the "hero'' want to be a "backup''?

5) The New York Giants - Giants offensive coordinator is assembling some of his old gang in the Big Apple. Why not the No. 1 "Garrett Guy'' of all?

The fit is close to perfect in at least one sense as we write this: The top tight end in New York, Evan Engram seems to be slow in recovering from foot surgery. And his backup, veteran Rhett Ellison is reportedly considering retirement after concussion issues plagued him in 2019.

Jerry Jones wants to see only Option 1 unfold. And he'd hate Option 5.

“I would hope that he would not ever be anything but a Cowboy,'' Jones said in Indianapolis at the NFL Scouting Combine. "I do think he can play. I think he can make a real contribution to the Cowboys.”

Really, for right now, Jason Witten (and his role) represent a tug-of-war inside The Star ... And Witten is wise to be considering all these ideas and more.