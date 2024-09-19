Dallas Cowboys Hall of Fame legend rips team for Week 2 blowout loss
Hall of Famer Emmitt Smith didn't mince words when describing the Dallas Cowboys' Week 2 blowout loss to the Saints, labeling it a "debacle."
Smith, who knows a thing or two about winning football, expressed concern about the team's ability to overcome adversity and questioned whether they have the talent to meet expectations.
"I'm not sure last week was just a debacle. It just was a debacle," Smith stated to Kay Adams on the Up and Adams Show.
He went on to highlight the team's inability to "rise up" after the loss, suggesting that they may not have the depth to overcome injuries and other challenges.
"We didn't rise up like we should have," Smith added. "And maybe we don't have that talented of a football team to rise up and do what people expect. We do have a few injuries here and there but bottom line is next man up."
Smith's comments also raise concerns about the coaching staff, stating that both head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer have their "work cut out for them." He even went so far as to imply that some players on both sides of the ball may be "B and C guys."
When asked directly if the Cowboys are a playoff team based on their current performance, Smith's response was a succinct.
"Not the way they looked last week."
This candid assessment from a Cowboys legend paints a bleak picture of the team's current state. While it's still early in the season, Smith's concerns about the team's talent, depth, and coaching are cause for alarm among Cowboys fans.
The Cowboys face a tough road ahead if they want to prove Smith wrong and make a playoff run. They'll need to show significant improvement in all phases of the game and demonstrate the resilience that the all-time leading rusher believes they currently lack.
