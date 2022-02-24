Erin Andrews on Cowboys Legend Troy Aikman Moving from FOX to ESPN: 'Like My Best Friend'

“I tell them everything and we have the best time,'' Andrews says of TV partners Troy Aikman and Joe Buck.

FRISCO - Troy Aikman is close to making the move, leaving FOX Sports after 20 years to join ESPN's "Monday Night Football.''

The TV- and NFL-related reverberations will be great. Will Al Michaels leave NBC to hook up with him? Are recent NFL retirees Tom Brady and Sean Payton candidates to move into TV at FOX? Can Joe Buck leave FOX, too?

And what about Erin Andrews?

“I mean, no, I don’t want those guys to leave me are you kidding?” the FOX sideline reporter recently told The Spun. “This has been the best career move I’ve ever made in my life and those guys are like my brothers or my best friends.”

Aikman, the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback and Hall of Famer, has in recent months, with his contract up, been flirted with by Amazon, which had hoped to team him with Michaels for Amazon’s Thursday night games in 2022. But sources confirm that ESPN is winning the bidding, with the most iconic NFL telecast of all, "Monday Night Football,'' soon to feature Aikman.

With that possibility looming, if she thinks the team of herself, Aikman and Joe Buck will stick together next season. She made it clear that’s what she hopes for.

It so happens that Andrews - the highest-profile sideline reporter in the history of the industry - is also on an expiring contract. And while she isn't mentioning a move specifically, she is very open about her relationship with her FOX pals.

“I tell them everything and we have the best time,'' Andrews said.

Aikman had previously confirmed to CowboysSI.com that he was open to moving from FOX. His deal now figures to at least match the reported 10-year, $180 million contract fellow former Cowboys QB Tony Romo has with CBS Sports.

Aikman was a three-time Super Bowl champ as a player, has broadcast six Super Bowls and earned multiple Emmy Award nominations for his broadcasting work. "Monday Night Football" was once the stomping grounds of legends like Howard Cosell and John Madden. Aikman will soon have those shoes to fill ... and maybe Erin Andrews will follow in his ESPN footsteps.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!