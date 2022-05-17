Erin Andrews My 'Toughest Call' in 'Monday Night' Move, Says Cowboys Icon Troy Aikman

“The toughest call that I had to make was to Erin Andrews and tell her that I was leaving,” Aikman said. “She's like a sister to both of us."

FRISCO - "Monday Night Football" is about to look different from the outside.

And for Troy Aikman, the feel of the broadcast will be different from his seat inside the broadcast booth as well - for at least one emotional reason.

“The toughest call that I had to make was to Erin Andrews and tell her that I was leaving,” Aikman said. “She's like a sister to both of us."

The broadcasting duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman is staying together, moving from being Fox Sports’ top team on Sundays - a 20-year run - to the prime-time spot on ESPN.

Aikman has made it clear that leaving Fox was not an easy call for him, largely due to him having to say goodbye to crew members, a group made up of many men and women who have broadcast six of Super Bowls.

But the relationship between Andrews and Aikman - the former Dallas Cowboys QB and Hall of Famer - is especially close. She says she cried when she learned the news of Aikman making the switch.

It almost didn't happen for Buck, because while Aikman's Fox deal was up, Buck has one more contractual year with the network.

"Fox was very gracious letting me out and I was very excited to come here and do 'Monday Night Football,'' he said. "It couldn't have worked out any better for me and for my family,” he said.

The MNF team will include sideline reporter Lisa Salters, and if ESPN gets it right, can recall the heyday of the telecast, when first Howard Cosell and then later John Madden became bigger-than-football media superstars.

“It’s an historic property,'' said Aikman, who will make a reported $18 million annually. "To be a part of it, is really special for me.''