Even after recognition, Demarcus Lawrence has 'room to grow' going into Week 2
Last Sunday Dallas Cowboys' veteran defensive end Demarcus Lawrence took the field for his 138th game as a Cowboy, while making his 120th career start.
Lawrence wasted no time making his presence felt, dominating the game with 5 tackles, including 3 for loss, a forced fumble, and a pair of sacks.
His highlight play, a 13-yard sack on Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson, which forced a punt that KaVonte Turpin electrifyingly returned 60 yards for a touchdown, swinging the momentum decisively in the Cowboys' favor.
Despite receiving a game ball from the coaching staff following his performance against the Cleveland Browns, Lawrence remains his own harshest critic.
"Nothing actually," Lawrence responded when asked what he liked about his game. "I feel like I have a lot of room to grow. There are some areas I can get better in. I can clean up my hands and my feet, my pad level so..."
Lawrence's self-assessment highlights his dedication to continuous improvement and his relentless pursuit of perfection.
Even after earning recognition for his play, the veteran defensive end remains focused on refining the finer details of his game.
This commitment to growth is a testament to Lawrence's work ethic and his desire to be the best player he can be.
While Lawrence may not be satisfied with his performance, his impact on the field is undeniable. His presence on the defensive line is a constant threat to opposing offenses, and his ability to disrupt the quarterback is a key factor in the Cowboys' defensive success.
The Cowboys coaching staff clearly recognizes Lawrence's value, as evidenced by the game ball he received. This gesture of appreciation underscores the team's respect for Lawrence's dedication and his contributions to the team's success.
As the Cowboys continue their season, Lawrence's focus on improvement will be a driving force behind his performance. His relentless pursuit of perfection will not only benefit him individually but will also elevate the entire Cowboys defense.
