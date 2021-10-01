‘Everybody Can Eat’: Zeke Thoughts

Running back Ezekiel Elliott is trying to lead the Cowboys chorus in explaining that Dallas’ “problem” is no problem at all.

FRISCO - “Everybody can eat.”

The Dallas Cowboys have critics who first wondered if the promise of 2021 offensive firepower was real. Now many of those same critics are wondering if Dallas has too many talented mouths to feed.

Which is it?

“I think we’ve showed that we can beat you through the air, we can beat you with the run, just depending on what you give us.,” said Elliott after Monday night’s 41-21 win over the division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Dallas certainly demonstrated that in this game, just as the 2-1 Cowboys did in their Week 2 win at the Los Angeles Chargers. These wins have been about talent, about versatility and about depth. They’ve been about a coaching staff pushing the right personnel buttons and about the players responding accordingly.

Result?

Elliott and backup Tony Pollard are at the center of discussion about the Cowboys’ running back rotation in recent weeks - but here inside The Star, it’s not a negative discussion. Elliott has 44 carries for 199 yards and three TDs. Pollard has 183 yards on 27 carries, with one TD.

The Cowboys do not view this as a “problem.”

CeeDee Lamb, Amari Cooper, Michael Gallup (presently on IR), and Ced Wilson have taken star turns at wideout. Both tight ends Dalton Schultz and Blake Jarwin can play, with Schultz catching two TD tosses from QB Dak Prescott on Monday.



All of this fits the vision of coordinator Kellen Moore. And all of it fits inside “Feed Me” Zeke’s three-word summation.

Our biggest strength is just our versatility, our ability to spread the ball around, get a lot of guys involved,” Elliott said. “Everybody can eat.”