Everybody Hurts: Cowboys Rival Eagles Bench Wentz

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys have a problem at quarterback because of who’s hurt.

The Philadelphia Eagles have a problem at quarterback because of ... who’s Hurts?!

Midway through Sunday’s third quarter of what would become yet another Eagles loss (30-16 at Green Bay), Philly dumped beleaguered “franchise QB” Carson Wentz in favor of second-round rookie Jalen Hurts of Oklahoma.

Some are making this about who “outperformed” whom; Hurts finished 5-of-12 for 109 yards with a touchdown and an interception while rushing five times for 29 yards while Wentz finished 6-of-15 for 79 yards and was sacked four times.

So now ... is Wentz finished?

"I've got to get through injuries, I've got to get through the tape, there's a lot of things that I'm going to consider and evaluate before anything is decided," said coach Doug Pederson - himself beleaguered - after the game.

And on Monday morning, presumably following having “gotten through the tape”?

Pederson told WIP Radio that he remains undecided ... hardly an endorsement of Wentz.

The Eagles are 3-8-1, nothing for Cowboys Nation (where Dallas is 3-8) to poke fun at much. There are also long-standing rumors of locker-room doubt when it comes to Wentz.

Meanwhile ...

Said Hurts: “With all my heart, I had every intention of coming in and getting it done and winning the game, but we came up short, and that only lights a fire in everybody moving forward."

That level of inspiration is something Philly does not truly know it can count on - and that’s the difference between the Eagles at QB and the Cowboys at QB: Dak Prescott is more inspirational on a crutch at practice than Wentz is under center.

