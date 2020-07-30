CowboyMaven
Exclusive: Cowboys Plan Blue-White Scrimmage For Aug. 30

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' training camp isn't normal and the NFL preseason is now non-existent, all the result of COVID-19. But sources tell 105.3 The Fan and CowboysSI.com that the team is mapping out plans for one milestone of summer normalcy: A Blue-White scrimmage.

That event is a staple of the team's usual training camp work in Oxnard, California. But this year, of course, it's a "stay-at-home'' camp staged completely at team headquarters at The Star in Frisco. And the Blue-White Scrimmage? Sources tell us that would be held at AT&T Stadium, likely on the evening of August 30 - two weeks ahead of the scheduled regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 13.

The Cowboys are still working out the logistics of allowing season-ticket holders and possibly more fans into the building that evening, the sources tell us.

The coronavirus-forced condensed nature of the NFL summer includes a training camp that for the Cowboys began this week at The Star, but so far has featured mostly COVID-19 testing and rookie workouts. And the team doesn't plan on putting on pads and practicing on the field at The Star (and inside Ford Center) until the middle of August. That gives the Cowboys just a couple of weeks of work on the field in preparation for what will be a most unusual season for QB Dak Prescott and new head coach Mike McCarthy and a Dallas team with title aspirations. And a Blue-White Scrimmage helps.

