The Dallas Cowboys are back in action - after an unexpected rest because of rescheduling due to COVID-19 issues - with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys are playing the role 7.5-point underdogs for Tuesday evening.

The Ravens, playing at home at M & T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, are playing the role of the desperate contender after losing three of their last four games.

And Jerry Jones? He's playing the role of Dracula.

"It never stops,'' the Cowboys owner told Shan Shariff and our own Mike Fisher on Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan. "It’s like you picture the Dracula laying in his casket, and the lid flies open and he rears straight up. That’s me.

"So, I’m excited. I’m excited about going to Baltimore.”

That's a fun mind-picture that illustrates Jones' enthusiasm for his sport and his team ... Now, can the Cowboys continue the fun on Tuesday night?

The over/under is 45 total points.

The Cowboys had an extra four days to brood over their embarrassing 41-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Washington Football Team. The defeat didn't end Dallas’ NFC East Division Champion chances, but it certainly didn't help.

The Ravens are also coming off a loss - three in a row, in fact. Baltimore was down 17 guys and seven Pro Bowlers due to COVID-19, and was defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A win vs. Dallas is crucial for the Ravens in order to get an AFC wild-card berth.

Fun fact: Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has never lost a start to an NFC team. Although Jackson is 8-0 straight-up as a starter, he is only 3-5 against-the-spread, including 0-2 ATS against the NFC East this year.

Hello, old friend: This game will also feature former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, picked up out of retirement by the Ravens, facing his old team.

Records: Dallas Cowboys (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down moolah:

• Four of the Ravens last five games gave been decided by six points or less

• Dallas is 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games, worst in the NFL

•The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Dallas' last 6 games.

•The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Baltimore's last 12 games.

• Dallas is 1-7 straight up in their last 8 games on the road.

My best bet?

Jackson is playing, so I'd take Baltimore -7.5. But let's watch and see if Jerry's Cowboys can rise from the "dead'' and lift themselves from the coffin.