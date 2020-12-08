SI.com
CowboyMaven
HomeCowboy Maven+NewsPodcasts
Search

EXCLUSIVE: 'I'm Dracula,' Says Excited Jerry

BriAmaranthus

The Dallas Cowboys are back in action - after an unexpected rest because of rescheduling due to COVID-19 issues - with the Baltimore Ravens.

The Cowboys are playing the role 7.5-point underdogs for Tuesday evening.

The Ravens, playing at home at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, are playing the role of the desperate contender after losing three of their last four games. 

And Jerry Jones? He's playing the role of Dracula.

"It never stops,'' the Cowboys owner told Shan Shariff and our own Mike Fisher on Tuesday morning on 105.3 The Fan. "It’s like you picture the Dracula laying in his casket, and the lid flies open and he rears straight up. That’s me. 

"So, I’m excited. I’m excited about going to Baltimore.”

That's a fun mind-picture that illustrates Jones' enthusiasm for his sport and his team ... Now, can the Cowboys continue the fun on Tuesday night?

The over/under is 45 total points. 

The Cowboys had an extra four days to brood over their embarrassing 41-16 Thanksgiving loss to the Washington Football Team. The defeat didn't end Dallas’ NFC East Division Champion chances, but it certainly didn't help.

The Ravens are also coming off a loss - three in a row, in fact. Baltimore was down 17 guys and seven Pro Bowlers due to COVID-19, and was defeated by the Pittsburgh Steelers.

A win vs. Dallas is crucial for the Ravens in order to get an AFC wild-card berth. 

Fun fact: Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson has never lost a start to an NFC team. Although Jackson is 8-0 straight-up as a starter, he is only 3-5 against-the-spread, including 0-2 ATS against the NFC East this year.

READ: BREAKING: Lamar Coming Off COVID, Will Start Vs. Cowboys

READ: Breaking: Cowboys Rule OUT Two Starting DBs For Ravens

READ: Cowboys' Rehabbing Dak: ‘I Know My Team Needs Me’

Hello, old friend: This game will also feature former Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant, picked up out of retirement by the Ravens, facing his old team. 

READ: Is Cowboys' Lamb Like Dez? Or Like Deion?

Records: Dallas Cowboys (3-8) vs. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Here are some recent betting trends to know before laying down moolah:

• Four of the Ravens last five games gave been decided by six points or less

 Dallas is 2-9 ATS in their last 11 games, worst in the NFL

•The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Dallas' last 6 games.

•The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Baltimore's last 12 games.

• Dallas is 1-7 straight up in their last 8 games on the road.

My best bet? 

Jackson is playing, so I'd take Baltimore -7.5. But let's watch and see if Jerry's Cowboys can rise from the "dead'' and lift themselves from the coffin.

THANKS FOR READING COWBOY MAVEN
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Rival Eagles Bench Wentz; OU Rookie Jalen Hurts To Start

Dallas Cowboys Rival Eagles Bench QB Wentz; Oklahoma Rookie Jalen Hurts To Start Vs. Saints

Mike Fisher

Locked On: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Order - And NFC East Contention?

Locked On: Dallas Cowboys NFL Draft Order - And NFC East Contention?

Mike Fisher

Dallas Cowboys Zack Martin Update: The All-Pro is Moving to IR

Dallas Cowboys Zack Martin Update: The All-Pro is Moving to IR

Mike Fisher

Breaking: Cowboys Rule OUT Two Starting DBs For Ravens

A Source Told Sports Illustrated That The Dallas Cowboys Have Injury Concerns For Two Starting DBs vs. Ravens - And Now Come Two Moves

Mike Fisher

GAMEDAY: Dallas Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens and Dez Bryant

Dallas action is finally here - GAMEDAY: Cowboys vs. Ravens - and Dez Bryant

BriAmaranthus

Is Cowboys' Lamb Like Dez? Or Like Deion?

Is Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb More Like Dez Bryant? Or More Like Deion Sanders?

Mike Fisher

Dying Dream: No Urban Meyer To Texas?

Last week, Urban Meyer taking over the head coaching position at the University of Texas seemed viable, but recent reports suggest the pursuit of the three-time national champion are now over

Matt Galatzan

Is Cowboys QB Dalton A 'Ravens-Killer'?

Is Dallas Cowboys QB Andy Dalton A 'Ravens-Killer'? Baltimore Is Preparing To Face A Familiar Foe

Todd Karpovich

What Urban Meyer to Texas Could Mean To Cowboys

What Urban Meyer to the University of Texas Could Mean To The Dallas Cowboys; First and 10 NFL Sunday Notebook

Matthew Postins

BREAKING: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson Coming Off COVID, Will Start Vs. Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys at Baltimore Injury Update: Will We See Aldon Smith Vs. Lamar Jackson? The Latest on the Ravens QB

Mike Fisher