Zeke on 'Aggressive' 4th-Down Cowboys - And His One Flaw

“We play aggressive,” Elliott says. “On the field, with the call, everything. If you don’t like it, it’s whatever. That’s how we're rolling.”

FRISCO - Running back Ezekiel Elliott is championing the Dallas Cowboys' "aggressive'' mindset while also chastising himself for a singular flaw from Sunday’s demolishing of the Atlanta Falcons.

That flaw? A fumble.

“That’s something I’ve been doing well on this year,” Elliott said in the wake of the 43-3 victory. “Definitely gotta lock back in on my ball security. Their defense came out, they played good against the run. A lot of movement, they were pretty disruptive.''

Not "disruptive'' enough overall, of course. But on one play, yes, Zeke experienced a 2020 flashback.

Dallas was facing a second-and-3 midway through the third quarter, with the Cowboys very much in charge of the game, when at the end of what would be a seven-yard run, Elliott had the ball stripped from his hands.

How rare has that become? A Zeke fumble hadn't happened in 244 touches, spanning back to last Thanksgiving - part of a season during which he lost a career-high five fumbles.

At the same time, Elliott finished the game with a team-leading 14 rushes for 41 yards and two touchdowns, adding 15 receiving yards on three catches.

But as important as anything as the Cowboys piled up big-number records, including a franchise-record 29 second-quarter points: "Aggressiveness.''

Said Elliott: “We want the ball; we want to hit them in the mouth first. We wanted to go score first and that’s what we did.”

The Cowboys also continued their reputation as a "go-for-it'' offense. The Cowboys were a failure the week before in an upset loss to Denver - a game that began with Dallas failing on two fourth-and-shorts.

But the 7-2 Cowboys were not dissuaded from what they believe is the right way to set a tone in a "scoring league'': They were a perfect three-for-three on fourth-down attempts across 11 drives.

“We’re going to play aggressive, that’s our mentality, that’s how we’re going to play football. We play aggressive,” Elliott said. “On the field, with the call, everything. If you don’t like it, it’s whatever. That’s how we're rolling.”

Dallas will next travel to Kansas City to take on the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs in Week 11. Kickoff is set for Sunday at 3:25 p.m. CT. ... and figures to pit two offenses against one another that share "go-for-it'' mindsets.

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!