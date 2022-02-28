Skip to main content

Ezekiel Elliott Future? Cowboys Say They're 'Fortunate' to Have 'Damn Good' RB

“I want that guy on my team,” Stephen Jones says. “We’re fortunate to have him.''

Ezekiel Elliott is going to be on the Dallas Cowboys roster in 2022. The contract and the salary cap say it is so.

And the Cowboys are lucky to have such a fine player. The COO says it is so.

“I want that guy on my team,” Cowboys COO Stephen Jones said Monday upon his arrival at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. “We’re fortunate to have him.''

The Cowboys might as well say that, whether they believe it or not, because the way Elliott's contract is structured - his six-year, $90 million extension signed in September 2019 includes a base salary of $12.4 million for 2022 became fully guaranteed last March - means he's on the team.

Said Jones: "Obviously, his money is guaranteed. He’s going to be here. There’s no question.''

Additionally, though, the Cowboys truly do believe that the two-time rushing champion has plenty of gas left in the tank. Further, they believe that Elliott was on his way to a high-grade season before sustaining a PCL injury in October, and as it was, with him playing through the problem, he still produced 1,002 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns.

Elliott's contract is escapable a year from now; it's likely that if he's a Cowboy in 2023, it will be via a different deal. But he remains in play in 2022, as does Tony Pollard, who is scheduled for free agency in 2023.

A year from now, there will be decisions to be made on Zeke and the $10.9 million due him. But for 2022?

"You talk about playing through some injuries,'' Jones said. "He’s a competitor. I think he’s a damn good running back.''

