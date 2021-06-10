Zeke: 'Best Shape of His Life,' Says Cowboys QB Dak

Ezekiel Elliott is to our eyes as elusive in this offseason's OTAs and minicamp as he was as a rookie.

FRISCO - Dak Prescott knows what the best of Ezekiel Elliott looks like. And the Dallas Cowboys QB is telling Cowboys Nation that's what it is about to see.

“Zeke is in the best shape of his life. … When Zeke’s healthy and doing his thing, he’s the best back in this league,” Prescott said.

Our eyewitness views of Elliott tell us that his rave reviews from his teammates and coaches are merited - and that those who think the two-time NFL rushing champ is in some deep decline that puts his job in danger are in for a 2021 shock.

Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore recently praised Elliott’s offseason work, describing the soon-to-be 26-year-old as “fast'' and "crisp'' in his on-field work.

“Zeke’s had an awesome offseason,” Moore said. “He’s looked great out there, he’s got total command of the whole thing. It’s been great. … Just fast, crisp, in and out of things.

"He looks really good and we’re excited.”

Elliott is coming off the worst statistical season of his career. He failed to top the 1,000 rushing yards mark in 2020 and had a fumbling problem. The Cowboys' planned bounce-back from that 6-10 season - managed in large part without the then-injured quarterback Prescott, whose absence can be directly tied to Zeke's struggles - is based in part on Elliott's bounce-back season.

Said Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy: "Zeke looks great. ... He goes to the early-morning quarterback meetings. He’s a pro’s pro, I’ve been impressed with Zeke since Day 1.''

And now it's time to impress in Year 6. And Ezekiel Elliott, to our eyes as elusive in this offseason's OTAs and minicamp as he was as a rookie, is ready to re-claim his perch among the NFL's best running backs.

