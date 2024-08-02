Cowboy Roundup: Zeke breaks down RB room; Sunday Ticket verdict tossed
Happy Friday, Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week and after the Dallas Cowboys had a "mock game" walkthrough on Thursday, they're back on Friday morning with an open practice to kick off Week 2 of training camp in Oxnard.
While we gear up for another day, let's take a look at some of the headlines that are making the rounds.
Ezekiel Elliott breaks down running back room
Ezekiel Elliott provided a scouting report for every running back on the Cowboys roster as the team looks to determine who will be part of the running back-by-committee for the upcoming season.
Judge throws out $4.7 billion NFL Sunday Ticket verdict
The NFL scored a victory in court after a judge overturned the $4.7 billion verdict against the league in the Sunday Ticket antitrust class action lawsuit.
The NFL is undefeated.
Cowboys Quick Hits
