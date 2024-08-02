Cowboys Country

Cowboy Roundup: Zeke breaks down RB room; Sunday Ticket verdict tossed

The latest Dallas Cowboys news for Friday, August 2.

Jul 31, 2024; Oxnard, CA, USA; Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (15) during training camp at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard, California.
Happy Friday, Cowboys Nation. We've made it through another week and after the Dallas Cowboys had a "mock game" walkthrough on Thursday, they're back on Friday morning with an open practice to kick off Week 2 of training camp in Oxnard.

While we gear up for another day, let's take a look at some of the headlines that are making the rounds.

Ezekiel Elliott breaks down running back room

Ezekiel Elliott provided a scouting report for every running back on the Cowboys roster as the team looks to determine who will be part of the running back-by-committee for the upcoming season.

Judge throws out $4.7 billion NFL Sunday Ticket verdict

The NFL scored a victory in court after a judge overturned the $4.7 billion verdict against the league in the Sunday Ticket antitrust class action lawsuit.

The NFL is undefeated.

