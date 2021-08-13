Fastest Fantasy Riser? Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb

Fans are taking notice. Next up, Lamb putting regular-season opponents on notice. And someday? Maybe, just maybe, history notices, too.

PHOENIX - CeeDee Lamb is trying to do more than just make the "circus catch''; he's allowing himself to dream about being great enough, consistently enough, to be a part of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“I was smiling,'' the Dallas Cowboys wide receiver said of last week's experience in Canton. "Being there, just thinking and kind of fantasizing, if you will, of 'what if.' All it takes is work.

"Until I get one of them (gold jackets), I’m working.”

Lamb is entering his second NFL season, so all of that is a ways off. But by two separate measures, we can gauge the progress toward greatness.

One is highly tangible. As we've watched every workout in Oxnard at Cowboys training camp, the former Oklahoma Sooners star has been stellar - consistently stellar - as he builds on his 2020 campaign, when he set a Cowboys rookie receiving record with 74 catches for 935 yards.

Lamb didn’t play in Dallas’ 16-3 Hall-of-Fame Game loss to Pittsburgh last Thursday, and we don't know how much he will play tonight in the Cowboys visit here to Arizona in preseason game No. 2.

But as he tries to carry on the "88 Club'' tradition of Cowboy greats Drew Pearson, Michael Irvin and Dez Bryant, he is gaining attention in another way.

As Audacy notes, "There's so much buzz around Lamb, in fact, that Pro Football Focus fantasy analyst Jarad Evans said that Lamb's "ADP (average draft position) is spiking at the highest rate in fantasy football" at this point. Fantasy Football Calculator's ADP ratings in mock drafts seem to show that this could be the case — Lamb has gone from an ADP of pick No. 44 to pick No. 36 in just over a month, passing over fellow Cowboys WR Amari Cooper (No. 43 ADP).''

That means fans are taking notice. Next up, Lamb, with the help of QB Dak Prescott, putting regular-season opponents on notice. And someday? Maybe, just maybe, history notices, too.