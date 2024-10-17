Father time might have caught up to one of the Cowboys key players
There's been no shortage of stories surrounding the Dallas Cowboys this season. They're currently in their bye week at 3-3 and have been on a roller-coaster ride throughout the first six weeks.
Most of the attention has been focused on their struggles in the running game both offensively and defensively. There are also concerns regarding the rapport between CeeDee Lamb and Dak Prescott.
The one area that hasn't been a problem is special teams. Thanks to Brandon Aubrey, Bryan Anger, and KaVontae Turpin, this unit has been the one beacon of hope for the franchise. But that doesn't mean everything is perfect there either. For example, C.J. Goodwin is having the worst start to a season in his career.
A nine-year vet who has been with Dallas since 2018, Goodwin has been a trusted member of the team's coverage units. Despite playing just 62 snaps on base defense during his tenure, Dallas has always reserved a spot for him, and he's often been a special team's captain. In 2024, however, he's been drawing flags at an alarming rate.
Through the first six games, Goodwin has just one tackle and four penalties on special teams.
Goodwin, who turned 34 this offseason, is coming off a pectoral injury that limited him to five games in 2023. Perhaps that's been too much for him to overcome.
