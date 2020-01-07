Favre: New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Can 'Handle' Jerry Jones' Style

DALLAS - Mike McCarthy may not have learned everything he needs to know about working for (and with) Jerry Jones, though a two-day stay in DFW featuring a sleepover at Gene and Jerry's $28-million, 14,000-square-foot Highland Park mansion probably served as an education.

We're not in Green Bay anymore.

According to former Packers QB Brett Favre, however, his old mentor McCarthy has what it takes to "handle'' the 77-year-old rock star Jones.

"If there’s anyone out there presently that can handle that,'' Favre said on SiriusXM NFL Radio, it’s Mike. I believe that wholeheartedly.”

The "that'' Favre is referring to is, of course, Jerry's effervescent style - which some might characterize as "meddling.'' You know, with the poking his head into meetings and his twice-weekly radio appearances with us on 105.3 The Fan and his hyperbolic presence as the world's grandest salesman.

And the "handle''? We'll assume that the ol' Hall-of-Fame QB means coach McCarthy can handle Jerry's "style,'' not Jerry himself.

I mean, Gene can barely do that.

“I don’t know Jerry other than what I see and what I hear,” Favre said. “Obviously, he’s the owner, and everything starts and stops with him. Mike’s a smart guy. He knows that, and he knows that maybe at times Jerry will interfere or say things that you don’t necessarily agree with or don’t like. But it is what it is.

"I’ll say this: Mike is one of those guys from Pittsburgh. He’s hard-nosed. He’s tough. He is an aggressive personality. If there’s anyone out there presently that can handle that, it's Mike.''

McCarthy is an "aggressive personality''? Hey, so is Jerry an "aggressive personality.'' They ought to get along just fine.