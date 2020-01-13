CowboyMaven
'Feed Zeke'? New Cowboys Coach McCarthy Has A Plan For Ezekiel Elliott

Mike Fisher

FRISCO - Mike McCarthy, no dummy, has a plan for two-time NFL rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott.

“First off, with Zeke, he’s going to get the football,” said McCarthy, the Dallas Cowboys new head coach. “Let’s make no mistake about that.''

That's a fine answer to what smart football watchers know is a silly question. The Cowboys, following a painful holdout, in September signed Elliott to the richest running back contract in NFL history. He may be used differently under McCarthy and to prolong his career he may even be used less (which was the entire point of last year's draft seletion of Tony Pollard.) 

But when Zeke plays an entire season (as he's done three times in four years (derailed just one year by a suspension), he's a 1,300-yards rusher who averaged 98 yards per game. He also caught  54 passes for 420 receiving yards and two touchdowns, exhibiting a skill set of the sort that McCarthy has featured way back to 2001 with Ricky Williams in New Orleans.

Some Cowboys critics are misunderstanding the coach's "Feed Zeke'' commitment, wrongly guessing that that concept takes away from an emphasis on the development of Dak Prescott. But McCarthy acknowledges that Dak - coming off his best statistical year as a passer (with 4,902 yards and 30 touchdowns to 11 interceptions) is some game-winning tinkering away from taking another step forward.

He did that in Green Bay with Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. He vows to do it here.

“I’m excited about the opportunity to work with Dak,” McCarthy said. “Our offensive system will be built around making the quarterback successful. That’s the way I’ve learned it. That’s the way I believe you play offense. We have a great one here to work with.”

But wait ... Is that a conflict of sorts? Claiming to be building the offense around Dak while also claiming he'll "Feed Zeke''? We can promise you McCarthy issued the same commitment (complete with details) when he proposed to the Jones family his thoughts on the two backfield stars.

"The best way to make (a quarterback) successful is a great run game,'' McCarthy said. "We clearly understand what we have here.”

