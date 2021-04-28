Final Cowboys Mock NFL Draft: New DBs Enter The Star

In one last mock draft, the Dallas Cowboys try to solidify themselves as a contender with the names at hand

Dallas, you're on the the clock.

The 2021 NFL Draft will be under way in a matter of hours. Trevor Lawrence will be a Jaguar, Zach Wilson will fly high with the Jets. After that, good luck with the chaos frenzy known as pick No. 3 - No. 9.

Only then will Jerry Jones' club be set on what to do at No. 10.

In a COVID-19 world, the process of drafting is completely different than ever before. No combine and little to no campus visits for scouts leaves everything up to film to do the talking.

Dallas, which finished 6-10 on the season and third in the NFC East, is looking to make sure they won't be in this spot again.

Here's one last shot at trying fix the Cowboys with the 2021 NFL mock draft.

1- No. 10: Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

If Dallas decides to move up, it can dream of Jerry's "sugarplums'' and Florida tight end Kyle Pitts.

Should the Cowboys stay put, we've reported often they likely are picking between two players: Alabama's Patrick Surtain or South Carolina's Jaycee Horn.

Ultimately when looking at film, the one thing that stands out the most is Surtain's ability to find success in every style of coverage. In press? Done deal. Man? He's flawless. Zone? Have him bait the quarterback and watch him go for six points the other way.

This isn't to say that Horn is not talented. Some view him as the best corner in the class due to his physicality, alpha mentality and perfect timing when making plays on the ball.

This ultimately came down to the defense coordinator Dan Quinn will run most: Cover 3. Surtain inches out Horn by a hair when asked to play in that style. Simply put, he doesn't get beat — he won't be beaten to the podium, either.

2- No. 44: Jevon Holland, S, Oregon

We think Dallas is locking in here to either safety or linebacker, assuming it gets a corner in Round 1.

One could argue that after cornerback, Dallas is primary position to address would be safety. The team added Damontae Kazee as the centerfielder type to play high, but they need a tackler who can work the middle.

TCU's Trevon Moehrig might be the consensus No. 1 safety, but maybe that's only because Holland didn't play in 2020. In any event, we think Moehrig (who the Cowboys like) will be long gone by 44.

So ...

Holland isn't a finished product, but he does everything quite well. In coverage, he's a smart instinctive player who can work the sideline or the open field. His quick feet and change of direction also allow minimal gains should a ball be caught.

As a run stopper, Holland isn't afraid to tackle either to secure the stop. The best trait? Ball skills. The former Duck recorded nine interceptions over the past two years.

Dallas needs a defender who can do both with Keanu Neal likely playing more linebacker. Holland - who CowboysSI.com has reported has done a "deep-dive'' study on him, and who tells us he "loves'' the idea of being a Cowboy - is that player and so much more.

3- No. 75: Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

One reason Quinn's defense's have been so successful is due to the front line being dominant. In Seattle, he had Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett. In Atlanta, it was Vic Beasley and Grady Jarrett.

In Dallas, DeMarcus Lawrence will get the big bucks. As for the interior, Quinn needs his Jarrett. Let's say Alim McNeil (North Carolina State) and Marlon Tuipulotu (USC) are gone.

Enter Nixon to fill the void.

A solid 3-tech from the heartland, Nixon is a one-gap player that adds the "umph" in pass-rushing sets. He's good at getting skinny and darting into gaps in order to attack the run or cause a quarterback to feel pressure.

With the Cowboys, he'll likely be an immediate contributor in containing the run and shooting the gaps on run plays. Quinn would certainly have a plan for him in this defensive front.

3- No. 99: Spencer Brown, OT, Northern Iowa

The Cowboys at least need to consider addressing the offensive line woes. How many more years will Tyron Smith keep playing?

We think they like D'Ante Smith of East Carolina, but we'll mock Brown to Dallas.

Brown appears to be better at pushing in the run game, but need to develop as a quality pass-protector. The 6'8" mountain needs to become faster at assessing past-rushers and getting off the ball in time.

There's so much upside with Brown, though, and Dallas wouldn't have to play him until next season. ... Allowing him to develop into a quality swing tackle before taking over at tackle ... eventually.

4- No. 115: Keith Taylor, CB, Washington

One can never underestimate the value of cornerbacks. Taylor was a two-year starter for the Huskies, and Quinn knows how well Washington defenders can play. (One of those is another DB, Elijah Molden; Dallas has studied him in-depth. We'll say he's gone by 115.)

There are some overall flaws when asked to play in man, but his willingness to tackle against the run will be huge in the NFC East. He's a developmental guy, but multiple cornerbacks add that type of value in the later rounds.

4- No. 138: David Moore, OG, Grambling State

There's a ton of unknown with Moore, who still is developing as an offensive lineman. A good frame and overall strong footwork, the one thing he struggles with is hand placement. Still, one can never have too much depth in the trenches.

5- No. 179: Garret Wallow, LB, TCU

The loss of the retiring Sean Lee will at least make Dallas consider drafting a linebacker. They didn't get one in the second, so ...

Wallow is an instinctive player that began his career as a safety and never lost the cover skills. He'll maybe be a high-end special-teamer with upside.

6- No. 192: Janarius Robinson, EDGE, Florida State

If Robinson showed he's developed into a well-rounded pass-rusher, he might've been a Day 2 selection. Instead, he falls to the Cowboys and will have a shot to learn with guys like Lawrence for a year.

6- No. 227: Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville

The 6'2" Fitzpatrick showed flashes of being a decent target both during his final season with the Cardinals and at the Senior Bowl. He's a good route-runner with up end speed that could be crucial next season if Michael Gallup walks in free agency. And the name "Dez'' works nicely in Dallas.

7- No. 238: Sam Ehlinger, QB, Texas

Dak Prescott, yeah. But competition for the backup job? Yeah, and one can't beat homegrown talent. Ehlinger has upside in a pinch and spoke in a "surreal'' way to the Cowboys during the pre-draft process. He'll stay close to home.

