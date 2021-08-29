‘Firepower’: Brady Reveals Why It’s ‘Good to Start’ vs. Cowboys

“It’s good to start the season against a good team. Dallas has a lot of firepower.” - Tom Brady.

ARLINGTON - Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champions from Tampa Bay used a weekend trip to Texas as their final prep for the NFL regular season.

Now they prep specifically for the other team from Texas - the one Brady says will be "good to start'' against.

“It’s good to start the season against a good team,'' said Brady, who played QB in Tampa's Saturday night preseason win at the Houston Texans. "Dallas has a lot of firepower, a lot of draft picks. They got some new things we’re gonna have to prepare for.''

Dallas' defense is indeed new - and, the Cowboys hope, improved; they will test a bit of that mindset on Sunday with this noon kickoff here at AT&T Stadium against another Florida team, rookie QB Trevor Lawrence's Jacksonville Jaguars.

READ MORE: Jags at Cowboys - Hooker and 'The 30'

Meanwhile, with the Thursday, Sept. 9 season-opener almost upon us, the Bucs sort ot look like same-old, same-old ... in a positive way.

“I love that 'sooner' game,'' said Brady, referring to the high profile that comes with a Super Bowl win - that is, being on national TV to start the ensuing season. "That means we did something good.''

The Dak Prescott-led Cowboys are attempting to "do something good'' as well as Dallas comes off an injury-plagued 6-10 campaign in 2020.

At age 44, Brady has seen a lot of the same-old, same-old. That includes the burden of preseason, the coming NFL cutdown day to 53 (with the Tuesday deadline) and then the long grind of the regular season.

"As soon as that (offseason stuff) happens the team’s gotta come together quickly and get prepared to play our first biggest game of the year,'' Brady said. "There’s a lot of big games, but the first biggest game of the year is Thursday night.”

READ MORE: No More Dak 'Pitch Count'; It's Full-Go For Cowboys QB