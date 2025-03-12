Former Bears LB to reunite with Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus
Some linebacker help is on its way for the Dallas Cowboys, who continue to fill out their free agency needs with short-term value.
According to a report from ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler, free agent linebacker Jack Sanborn plans to sign a one-year deal with the team.
Heading into his fourth year, Sanborn spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears from 2022 to 2024, where he played under current Cowboys first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.
During his time with the Bears, who signed the veteran as and undrafted free agent in 2022, Sanborn recorded 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.
Defense aside, Sanborn was utilized heavily on special teams having logged 816 snaps during his three year tenure in the Windy City.
A native of Lake Zurich, Illinois, Sanborn played college football at the University of Wisconsin where he was named a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and Third Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.
