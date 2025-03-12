Cowboys Country

Former Bears LB to reunite with Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus

Free agent Jack Sanborn plans on signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium.
Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Some linebacker help is on its way for the Dallas Cowboys, who continue to fill out their free agency needs with short-term value.

According to a report from ESPN Senior NFL Reporter Jeremy Fowler, free agent linebacker Jack Sanborn plans to sign a one-year deal with the team.

Heading into his fourth year, Sanborn spent the first three seasons of his career with the Chicago Bears from 2022 to 2024, where he played under current Cowboys first-year defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus and linebackers coach Dave Borgonzi.

Jack Sanborn
Chicago Bears linebacker Jack Sanborn enters the field before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Soldier Field. / Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

During his time with the Bears, who signed the veteran as and undrafted free agent in 2022, Sanborn recorded 164 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, and 4.5 sacks.

Defense aside, Sanborn was utilized heavily on special teams having logged 816 snaps during his three year tenure in the Windy City.

A native of Lake Zurich, Illinois, Sanborn played college football at the University of Wisconsin where he was named a First-Team All-Big Ten selection in 2021 and Third Team All-Big Ten selection in 2020.

