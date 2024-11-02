Former Cowboys first-round pick dumbfounded by Jerry Jones take on struggles
Jerry Jones did what Jerry Jones does on Friday and made some wild comments that got attention. The Dallas Cowboys owner was on 105.3 The Fan and while he didn't threaten to fire anyone, he did say something that nearly left Marcus Spears speechless.
A former first-round pick for the Cowboys, Spears is now an analyst on ESPN. While on NFL Live, he heard a clip from the radio segment with Jones, where the owner said he didn't "anticipate the challenges" his team has had this year.
Spears, who heard this clip for the first time while live on ESPN, was shocked and unable to speak for a few seconds. He then snapped out of it, saying "Ya'll, I know damn well we didn't just hear Jerry Jones say that. When was that sound? Was that today?"
Spears remained shocked, leading to Ryan Clark asking him if he ever heard "something so stupid it makes you blind?" Spears finally regained his composure to lay into Jones, saying there was no way he didn't know this was coming.
He even said that "everybody in the world told Jerry Jones" his team wasn't good before adding "You do not have good football teams by getting rid of good football players." Spears called that "fundamental" to roster building which is 100 percent true.
Jones has been defiant all year when it comes to his approach to building this roster. While Spears is correct in his assessment, it's also safe to assume Jones won't change his approach any time soon.
