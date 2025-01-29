Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy makes final call on NFL coaching future
After careful consideration, Mike McCarthy has made a decision on his future.
The former Dallas Cowboys' head coach has decided to forego coaching in the NFL next season, sources told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.
MORE: Cowboys' VP Will McClay emphasizes organizational alignment with Brian Schottenheimer
McCarthy, who boasts a regular season record of 174–112–2 in 18 seasons as an NFL head coach, will instead focus on preparing for the 2026 hiring cycle.
The decision comes after McCarthy was relieved of his duties in Dallas following the 2024 season in which the Cowboys finished 7-10 and missed the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
The veteran coach, who interviewed for the Chicago Bears two weeks ago, recently withdrew his name from consideration for the vacant head coaching position with the New Orleans Saints.
McCarthy is expected to be a highly sought-after candidate when the 2026 coaching carousel begins to spin. His proven track record of success, including an overall 185–123–2 career record and Super Bowl victory with the Green Bay Packers, makes him an attractive option for teams looking for an experienced and accomplished leader.
This decision allows McCarthy to recharge, refine his coaching philosophy, while he patiently awaits his next chance to lead a team which is something he did during the 2019 season.
