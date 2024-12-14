Former Cowboys star proved again he’s most mid boxer alive
Greg Hardy was once one of the most dominant pass rushers in the NFL, but he fell off a cliff in a hurry. The Carolina Panthers wisely gave up on him after some heinous and violent off-field accusations. Jerry Jones then pounced and signed him to the Dallas Cowboys.
Hardy played just 12 games in Dallas, after serving a four-game suspension. That was more than enough time to realize he never should have been added to the roster. It was also enough for him to run out of chances in the NFL.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys projected to draft hometown guy at position of need
Following that career, Hardy turned to MMA, where he was 7-6 overall and 4-5 in the UFC. That led to him trying his hand at boxing and after a few wins, he proved he couldn’t hang with the pros for long. On Friday night, Hardy (a 266-pound heavyweight) was knocked out by Alexei Papin, a cruiserweight who is roughly 200 pounds.
Hardy, who was arrested amid accusations of brutally attacking a former girlfriend, doesn’t have many fans but people will tune in to watch him get knocked out.
This latest one is already making the rounds on social media as fans love seeing karma come full circle.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys make surprising trade in 3-round NFL mock draft
4 great players not named Ashton Jeanty Cowboys could target in 2025 NFL Draft
3 Dallas Cowboys to start in fantasy football vs. Panthers
Updated 2025 NFL Draft order: Cowboys inching toward top 10 after Week 14