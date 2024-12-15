Former Cowboys wide receiver throws dime for a TD against Commanders
The Dallas Cowboys are making it look easy against the Carolina Panthers in Week 15. Cooper Rush is finding his groove and CeeDee Lamb is making franchise history.
With that going on, it's easy for Dallas fans to miss what's going on around the league. That includes seeing a former Cowboy making a highlight reel play of his own.

Cedrick Wilson, Jr., who is now with the New Orleans Saints, put his team on the board against the Washinton Commanders. He didn't do this with a reception though but rather a trick play as the wide receiver found Alvin Kamara for a beautiful touchdown catch.
Cowboys fans won't be surprised to see Wilson dropping dimes. During his tenure in Dallas, he was 5-of-5 passing for 111 yards with one touchdown.
This is his first attempt since leading the Cowboys in 2022.
