Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro likely headed to IR with neck injury
The Dallas Cowboys took a lot of heat for their lack of offseason moves this year, but not every decision was bad. That includes a tough choice they made in letting Tyron Smith walk.
Smith spent 13 years in Dallas, earning 8 Pro Bowl and 2 All-Pro nods during that period. He also missed significant time due to injuries and hadn’t played a full slate of games since 2015.
Cowboys frustrate fanbase with predictable selection in 3-round mock draft
That’s remained the case even after Smith signed with the New York Jets. The veteran has been out of action since Nov. 10 with a neck injury — and according to Rich Cimini, he’s likely headed to the IR.
When healthy, Smith is one of the top left tackles in the NFL. New York had high hopes for their offense with him protecting Aaron Rodgers, but their season got away from them in a hurry.
Smith hasn’t been the same dominant player he once was but still proved to be a well-rounded blocker and quality starter. Unfortunately, it could be end of the line with his 34th birthday around the corner — and the injuries remaining a concern.
