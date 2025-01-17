Former Dallas Cowboys' head coach praises Deion Sanders amid HC buzz
The Dallas Cowboys have been searching for their next head coach, and despite entering the market later than expected, they have surprisingly launched a thorough process.
One of the notable candidates is Cowboys' Hall of Famer Deion Sanders.
Former Dallas Cowboys' head coach Dave Campo recently shared his thoughts on Deion Sanders potentially coaching the Cowboys.
Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Campo called Coach Prime "a leader" and the "smartest player" he ever coached during his time in Dallas. Campo's comments come amid growing speculation that Sanders, currently the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, could make the jump to the NFL.
When asked if Sanders could transition from college to the NFL, Campo expressed confidence in Deion's ability to succeed at the next level.
"Deion was a leader and was the smartest player I have ever coached," Campo said, emphasizing Sanders' football IQ and natural leadership qualities.
Campo, who served as the Cowboys' head coach from 2000 to 2002—arguably one of the franchise's most challenging eras—still provides a significant endorsement for Sanders.
His praise adds weight to the growing rumors linking Sanders to the Cowboys' head coaching job, with many fans and analysts speculating whether the potential partnership is actually legitimate.
