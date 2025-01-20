These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
While the Dallas Cowboys search for their new head coach, two of their former assistants have led NFC East rivals to NFC Championship appearances.
Dan Quinn, the Cowboys' former defensive coordinator is now head coach of the Washington Commanders, and Kellen Moore, Dallas' ex-offensive coordinator, has been calling plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.
While it's surprising to see these former Cowboys assistants thriving in their new roles, what's even more eye-opening is the number of former Cowboys players who are set to compete in the NFC Conference Championship game.
The Washington Commanders have four players who were on the Cowboys just last season set to play in the NFC Championship.
Those players include Tyler Biadasz, Dante Fowler Jr., Dorance Armstrong, and Noah Igbinoghene. The number would have been five if it weren’t for Noah Brown, who is currently on injured reserve.
The Cowboys also have three former players in the AFC Championship, all playing for the Buffalo Bills. Those players are Amari Cooper, Connor McGovern, and Jordan Phillips.
The Cowboys themselves have not made it to the NFC Championship since 1995, marking the longest drought in the NFC.
It’s a stark reminder that despite the franchise’s rich history and talent, they’ve consistently struggled to break through when it matters most, leaving fans to wonder if the team has wasted its potential.
