Former Cowboys star arrested for allegedly assaulting police officer
Another former Dallas Cowboys star found himself in trouble with the law. Former cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones was arrested on multiple charges, including an alleged assault on a police officer.
Jones was arrested in Kentucky and charged with public intoxication, disorderly conduct and assaulting a police officer.
The news was first reported by The Cincinnati Enquirer.
MORE: 7 winners from Cowboys 2025 OTAs include shocking RB1 candidate
"The Covington Police Department takes incidents of this nature very seriously. We are committed to maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of all who live in or visit Covington," the report reads. "Adam Jones is being held to the same standard of conduct as any other individual in our community."
Pacman has recently been in trouble with the law after being arrested at a hotel outside of AT&T Stadium following the Jake Paul-Mike Tyson fight for an altercation. He was also arrested on September 11 at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport after calls for an unruly passenger.
During his 13-year NFL career, Pacman played for the Cowboys, Tennessee Titans, Cincinnati Bengals, and Denver Broncos, but his career was overshadowed by off-field issues.
