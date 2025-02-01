Cowboys Country

Former Cowboys star set to interview for key assistant role with team

Tashard Choice can be close to a return to the Dallas Cowboys after scheduling an interview for the team's RB choaching position.

Josh Sanchez

Texas running back coach Tashard Choice speaks to the press during Texas Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans.
Texas running back coach Tashard Choice speaks to the press during Texas Media Day ahead of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Dallas Cowboys have been filling their coaching staff vacancies in recent days and could be closing in on another hire.

According to Clarence Hill of All City DLLS, the team is set to interview former Cowboys running back Tashard Choice on Saturday. He previously served as a coaching intern for the team after completing his NFL career.

The Cowboys selected Choice in the fourth round of the 2008 draft.

Choice most recently served as the running backs choice for the Texas Longhorns.

Tashard Choice, Texas Longhorns
Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK

During his career with the Cowboys, Choice recorded 1,139 yards and eight touchdowns.

As one of the rising stars in coaching, Choice would make an intriguing addition to Brian Schottenheimer's coaching staff as the team looks to bolster the running game in Dallas.

Josh Sanchez
