CowboyMaven
Top Stories
Cowboy Maven+
News
Podcasts

Former Cowboys Star Travis Frederick Next Goal? Bigger than Sports

BriAmaranthus

DALLAS – Former Dallas Cowboys All-Pro center Travis Frederick is - amid a global epidemic that is thirsting for compassion and charity - poised to be the epitome of “bigger than sports.” 

Early in his seven-year NFL career, the 29-year-old started “The Blocking Hunger Foundation” to provide food for lower-income families in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. All year around, the foundation works to feed kids with “Travis’ Pantries” and “Nourish2Flourish” where children can pack food bags from fully stocked pantries.

Frederick's foundation has fed thousands of kids and Frederick has decided to up the ante to ease the financial burden many families are currently facing because of COVID-19.

“People are out of work, and more important children are out of school and they lost access to free meals,” Frederick said. “We have seen an increase in demand. It’s difficult because people have less money to help out. We are doing our best.”

Frederick wants to feed 10,000 more kids. The foundation website estimates that it takes only $2 to feed a child for one day. In that respect, the foundation set a goal to raise $22,500 in 72 days (his football jersey number).

The Wisconsin native’s presence will be missed in the locker room and on the field. His decision to retire was about his quality of life, essentially. Now, he spends his time building upon his important foundation work, slimming down (from 320 to 285 so far) and building a home in Wisconsin. Frederick and his family plan to move there full-time and he is considering a career change to the tech industry.

If college football happens this year, Frederick will undoubtedly cheer on his Badgers. He also has full faith in the Cowboys and the offensive line. He’s excited to watch Dallas this season and hopes to provide some outside guidance.

“The team is set up extremely well. The front office did a great job of getting people in place,” he said. “On paper, it looks like a really, really solid team. They have a chance to go far.”

Physically in Dallas or not, Frederick is making a huge impact in this community ... and beyond.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Cowboys Gain $7M in Cap Space As Frederick Retirement Official

Just In: The Dallas Cowboys Gain $7 Million in Cap Space As Travis Frederick's Post-June 1 Retirement Goes Official

Mike Fisher

NFL Says Dallas Cowboys Coaches Allowed Back Into The Star On Friday

NFL Issues New Guidelines: The Dallas Cowboys Coaches Are Allowed Back Into The Star On Friday

Mike Fisher

Browns Owner Jokes: 'Keep Cowboys Jerry On 'Permanent' Mute'

Browns Owner Jimmy Haslem Jokes: 'Keep Dallas Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones On 'Permanent' Mute'

Mike Fisher

'Anxious' Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Addresses Death of 'Idol' Brother Jace

As Part of His Announcement Of $1 Million To Fight Racism, 'Anxious' Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Addresses Death Of His 'Idol' Brother Jace

Mike Fisher

Two Leaders: How Dalton Is Helping Dak's Cowboys QB Room

How Backup QB Andy Dalton Is Helping the Dallas Cowboys Dak Prescott-Less QB Room - Giving The Team Two Leaders at The Position

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Dak Prescott Issues Statement, Pledges $1 Million To Fight Racism

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Issues A Strong Statement And Pledges $1 Million To Fight Systemic Racism In America

Mike Fisher

by

milliek

Scouts Rank NFC East QBs: Cowboys With Dak Over Wentz' Eagles?

NFL Scouts Rank The NFC East QBs: Is It Really The Dallas Cowboys With Dak Prescott At No. 1 Over Carson Wentz' Philadelphia Eagles?

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Blitzcast: How The Camp Switch Impacts Team Development

Dallas Cowboys Blitzcast: What The Training Camp Switch Away From Oxnard Means To The Development of The Roster

Mike Fisher

Cowboys Should've Drafted D Over CeeDee, Says Peter King

The Dallas Cowboys Should've Drafted Defense Over CeeDee, Says NFL Writer Peter King - And Yeah, He's Wrong

Mike Fisher

by

WMX

Sources: Cowboys Scrap Oxnard Plan; Training Camp Will Stay Home in Frisco

Sources: Dallas Cowboys will follow NFL Mandate and Scrap Oxnard Plan; Training Camp Will Stay Home in Frisco

Mike Fisher